Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace

Tottenham have lost both of their London derbies at Wembley this season

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham are without Hugo Lloris and Toby Alderweireld, who sustained respective groin and hamstring injuries in the midweek win over Real Madrid.

Erik Lamela is still not yet ready to return and Victor Wanyama remains out with a knee injury.

Crystal Palace pair Mamadou Sakho and James McArthur have returned to training and are in contention to play.

Patrick van Aanholt is a doubt because of a hamstring problem, while Lee Chung-yong is out with a similar issue.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: "After their devastating performance against Real Madrid, is there a danger that Tottenham will arrive at Wembley a little underwhelmed by the prospect of playing Crystal Palace? Roy Hodgson will certainly hope so, but it seems unlikely.

"Even if Spurs can't quite recreate the quality of Wednesday night, it's hard to overstate just how bad Palace have been away from home, since long before Hodgson took charge.

"They have lost their last seven Premier League away games without so much as scoring a goal - they were also thumped at Bristol City in the EFL Cup in late October.

"A win at Wembley - where Hodgson enjoyed a fine record as England manager - would be a major surprise."

Twitter: @Wilsonfooty

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino: "For us it's so important to reduce the gap.

"The game against Manchester United was very painful - to lose the way we lost. Now, after that victory against Real Madrid, it's to be focused on the game against Crystal Palace. It has the same value as the Real Madrid game."

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson on playing at Wembley: "I don't know how many games our players will have had there, but Spurs will have played that.

"Playing there doesn't help me at all, but it is exciting to be playing at Wembley. It is a wonderful playing surface and the atmosphere the other night was electric."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Palace may still be bottom but their performances have improved under Roy Hodgson: they beat Chelsea, should have had a point at Newcastle and then got a dramatic draw against West Ham last week.

I see Palace filling in the space at Wembley and making it difficult for Spurs, but I don't see them creating any problems.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v WWE wrestlers Cesaro & Sheamus

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have won four consecutive Premier League games against Palace.

The Eagles have failed to score in any of their last four league visits to Spurs since a 1-1 draw in December 2004.

Crystal Palace's only Premier League away win over Tottenham was at White Hart Lane in November 1997, courtesy of a goal by Neil Shipperley.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs have lost both of their London derbies at Wembley this season in all competitions - they only lost two of 16 at White Hart Lane under Mauricio Pochettino (W10, D4).

Since Pochettino joined Spurs in 2014, they have won 31 home points in Premier League London derbies, more than any of their rivals (W9, D4, L1).

Tottenham have lost four Premier League home games against sides starting the day bottom of the division. Only Middlesbrough have a worse record, with five defeats.

Pochettino has never seen his side concede at home to Crystal Palace in the league, having faced them once with Southampton and three times in charge of Tottenham.

Crystal Palace

Palace have failed to score in their first five away Premier League games this season. The last team to start a top-flight season without scoring in six away matches was Derby County in 2007.

In fact, Palace have not scored an away top-flight goal since Christian Benteke's strike at Liverpool in April - a total of seven games and 646 minutes.

The Eagles have gained 12 points in 2017 against last season's top six; only Liverpool (13) and Spurs (13) have earned more.

Palace have conceded a goal with the first shot they've faced on an incredible four occasions this season: v Burnley, Manchester United, Chelsea and West Ham.

They are the only Premier League side without a clean sheet - the only other teams in the top European leagues without a shut-out are Malaga, Dijon and Benevento.

The last time Roy Hodgson took charge of a game at Wembley was in June 2016. England beat eventual Euro 2016 champions Portugal 1-0 in a friendly, with Chris Smalling scoring a late winner.

Follow Match of the Day on Instagram for the best photos from the world of football.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 2-0 Probability of draw: 13% Probability of home win: 81% Probability of away win: 6%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.