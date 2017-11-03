Chelsea v Manchester United

Media playback is not supported on this device Man City a 'big problem' - Conte

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea could welcome back midfielder N'Golo Kante, who has returned to training following six games out with a hamstring injury.

Victor Moses remains sidelined but captain Gary Cahill should start after missing the win at Bournemouth.

Jesse Lingaard is out for Manchester United after being substituted during the victory over Benfica because of a back problem.

Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young are set to return after being rested.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: "5 November. A date to commemorate plotting and scheming, and an appropriate one for Jose Mourinho to be trying to take down his old establishment in London.

"He seems to be at his plotting best at the moment too, with every word and action very deliberately calculated to further his aims for Manchester United.

"His beef right now is that United deserve more praise than they've been getting for their defensive strength. Merely a sign of the state of the game? Right around Europe, defending seems 'so last season'.

"After meltdown in Rome, Chelsea need to get back to their defending OF last season.

"Missing the shield of Nemanja Matic? We'll see."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte: "Now there are big problems for all the teams that want to fight for the title. The big problem is Manchester City.

"If City continue in this way it will be difficult to fight for the title. We have to try to do our best."

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on playing former club Chelsea: "I have to admit it's a little bit different but in the end I want to win like I did with Inter. They want to win like they did last season and it's just one more day.

"In a couple of years it will be even more natural, and in four or five years probably no one will remember that I was Chelsea manager and it becomes absolutely normal.

"It isn't a big thing. One day you are in one club, the next day you're in another club."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

When United play against the other top teams away from home Jose Mourinho will always take a point - as you saw at Liverpool. That is the way he manages and that isn't going to change.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have lost just one of their last 15 Premier League home games against Manchester United (W9, D5).

United's 2-0 league victory in April ended a run of 12 games without a win in all competitions.

The Red Devils have lost more Premier League games (17) and conceded more goals (66) against Chelsea than any other side.

Chelsea

Chelsea's two home defeats already equal their total losses at Stamford Bridge in last season's Premier League campaign.

They are looking for their first back-to-back home league wins of the season.

The Blues have kept five clean sheets in 18 fixtures in all competitions.

Antonio Conte has won 112 points in 48 Premier League games in charge, 11 points fewer than Jose Mourinho managed at the same stage of his Chelsea tenure.

Chelsea could lose a top-flight home match against Manchester City and Manchester United in the same season for the first time since 1978-79.

Manchester United

United have 23 points, their highest tally after 10 matches of a Premier League season since winning their last title in 2012-13.

If Manchester United avoid defeat they will become the first club to reach 900 Premier League away points.

They have scored 10 of their 23 league goals this season in the final 10 minutes of games (43%).

United's substitutes have scored an unrivalled seven Premier League goals and created a league-high four assists in 2017-18.

Jose Mourinho is winless in all six Premier League away matches against last season's top six as Manchester United manager.

However, Mourinho is unbeaten in all eight Premier League matches against the reigning champions (W3, D5).

David de Gea's 22 clean sheets since the start of 2016-17 is the best record of any goalkeeper in the top five European leagues.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 43% Probability of away win: 30%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.