Scottish Premiership
Hearts15:00Kilmarnock
Venue: Murrayfield Stadium

Heart of Midlothian v Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock's Gordon Greer and Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty go for the ball

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Midfielder Don Cowie returns to Hearts squad following injury as they entertain Kilmarnock.

Defender Aaron Hughes is nearing a return, but Jamie Walker, Prince Buaben, Arnaud Djoum, Connor Randall, Malaury Martin and Ashley Smith-Brown remain sidelined.

Kilmarnock forward Rory McKenzie and wingers Chris Burke and Dom Thomas are doubtful with knocks.

Iain Wilson, Gary Dicker, Greg Kiltie and Steven Smith remain out.

Hearts manager Craig Levein is concerned about rushing Cowie and Hughes into action too early and will discuss the centre-half's condition with Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill before deciding whether he plays at Murrayfield.

Hughes is keen to return to action ahead of the first leg of his country's World Cup play-off against Switzerland.

The Edinburgh side sit seventh in the table, seven points ahead of the visitors, who are second bottom and only ahead of Dundee on goal difference.

Match stats

  • Hearts are looking to avoid a third straight defeat after losing two on the bounce for the first time this season
  • Killie are without a win in their three games under manager Steve Clarke
  • The Ayrshire side are unbeaten in their last four away games
  • Hearts are unbeaten in their last three games against Killie, all without losing a goal
  • Hearts are unbeaten in four games at home to Kilmarnock

Pre-match quotes

Hearts manager Craig Levein: "Jamie (Walker's injury) is not as bad as first feared.

"He won't make Sunday but I am hoping that him, Connor Randall, Prince (Buaben), Arnaud Djoum and Aaron (Hughes) will all be back for the Partick match.

"You get periods when you don't seem to get any injuries, and then we've had a period recently where we've had a few.

"There's been a lot of emotional stuff going on as well in playing away from home and constantly travelling. I think there's a bit of stress involved and that can have an impact on players."

Kilmarnock goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald on being released by Craig Levein at Hearts: "It was obviously disappointing, but it is part of football.

"I was low, but it was probably a little bit of fear more than anything because you are thinking, 'What's next?' after being there year to year, getting contracts and being in my comfort zone to a degree.

"I had been there my whole career, apart from an 18-month loan spell at Queen of the South.

"Sometimes it can be for the better, sometimes you need a change and maybe that was something I needed in my career.

"I have seen Craig since and spoke to him. I am not one to hold grudges. There are no certainties in football these days."

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic118302561927
2Aberdeen118211810826
3Hibernian126421913622
4Rangers1163224131121
5Motherwell116141612419
6St Johnstone124351316-315
7Hearts124351115-415
8Hamilton123271722-511
9Ross County123271119-811
10Partick Thistle122461119-810
11Kilmarnock12156918-98
12Dundee122281223-118
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Football fun

Football Holiday Camp
Children running

Multi Sport Holiday Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired