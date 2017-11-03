Middlesbrough v Sunderland
-
- From the section Football
Middlesbrough will have an almost fully fit squad available for the visit of managerless Sunderland in Sunday's Tees-Wear derby.
Fabio da Silva suffered an ankle knock in Tuesday's win at Hull but should be fit to take on the Black Cats.
Sunderland caretakers Billy McKinlay and Robbie Stockdale will look to end a 13-game run without a league win.
The pair have taken temporary charge of the Wearsiders after Simon Grayson was sacked by the club on Tuesday.
Defender Tyias Browning will be missing for the visitors as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury while Paddy McNair could make a first start since November 2016.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 60%
|Draw 23%
|Away win 17%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Middlesbrough have beaten local rivals Sunderland in each of their last three matches in all competitions, last winning four in a row in February 2003.
- The Black Cats have won two of their last 24 away league visits to Middlesbrough (D8 L14).
- Britt Assombalonga has scored in each of his last five Championship appearances in November, netting six goals.
- Sunderland, with just 10 points from their opening 15 matches, have made the worst start of any side in the second tier who were relegated from the Premier League the previous season.
- The last second tier side relegated from the top-flight the previous season to win only one of their first 15 games were Swansea City in 1983-84; the Swans were relegated at the end of that season.
- Garry Monk has never lost back to back home Championship matches as a manager; Monk has followed up six defeats with three wins and three draws.