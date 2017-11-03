Middlesbrough v Sunderland

Fabio da Silva has made 12 appearances for Middlesbrough this season

Middlesbrough will have an almost fully fit squad available for the visit of managerless Sunderland in Sunday's Tees-Wear derby.

Fabio da Silva suffered an ankle knock in Tuesday's win at Hull but should be fit to take on the Black Cats.

Sunderland caretakers Billy McKinlay and Robbie Stockdale will look to end a 13-game run without a league win.

The pair have taken temporary charge of the Wearsiders after Simon Grayson was sacked by the club on Tuesday.

Defender Tyias Browning will be missing for the visitors as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury while Paddy McNair could make a first start since November 2016.

SAM's prediction Home win 60% Draw 23% Away win 17%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

