Dijon 1-0 Nantes

Claudio Ranieri's Nantes side lost their first Ligue 1 match in nine games as they were beaten at Dijon.

Nantes emerged as surprise title contenders following a run of six victories and two draws in eight games.

But Julio Tavares's first-half strike means Ranieri's men are nine points behind leaders Paris St-Germain, who beat Nice 3-0 on Friday, in third.

Champions Monaco remain second after a 2-0 win at Bordeaux on Saturday, Keita Balde and Thomas Lemar with the goals.

Earlier this week Italian manager Ranieri told Football Focus it would be "impossible" for his Nantes side to compete for the title this season.

He led former club Leicester to a shock Premier League title triumph in the 2015-16 season, but was sacked nine months later.