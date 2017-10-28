BBC Sport - Match of the Day: Alan Shearer says Manchester City are taking football to new level
Man City taking football to new level - Shearer
- From the section Football
Match of the Day pundit and former England captain Alan Shearer looks at how record-breaking Premier League leaders Manchester City are "taking football to a new level".
WATCH MORE: Nevin: Which player is indispensable to Man City?
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired