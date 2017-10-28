Spanish La Liga
Ath Bilbao0Barcelona1

Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona

Follow live text commentary of the game

Line-ups

Ath Bilbao

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 2Bóveda
  • 30Núñez
  • 4Laporte
  • 15Lekue
  • 8Iturraspe
  • 6San José
  • 11Williams
  • 22Raúl García
  • 28Córdoba
  • 20Aduriz

Substitutes

  • 3Saborit
  • 7Etxebarria
  • 13Herrerín
  • 14Susaeta
  • 16Etxeita
  • 17Rico
  • 19Merino

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 20Sergi
  • 3Piqué
  • 23Umtiti
  • 18Alba
  • 15Paulinho
  • 5Busquets
  • 4Rakitic
  • 21André Gomes
  • 10Messi
  • 9L Suárez

Substitutes

  • 2Cabral Semedo
  • 6D Suárez
  • 13Cillessen
  • 16Deulofeu
  • 17Alcácer
  • 19Digne
  • 30Busquets
Referee:
Juan Martínez Munuera

Match Stats

Home TeamAth BilbaoAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home4
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Aymeric Laporte.

Goal!

Goal! Athletic Club 0, Barcelona 1. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordi Alba.

Foul by André Gomes (Barcelona).

Raul García (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jordi Alba.

Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Raul García (Athletic Club).

Foul by André Gomes (Barcelona).

Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Athletic Club. Ander Iturraspe tries a through ball, but Raul García is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Paulinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Unai Núñez.

Attempt blocked. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.

Attempt saved. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luis Suárez.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Luis Suárez.

Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).

Raul García (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ander Iturraspe with a through ball following a set piece situation.

Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).

Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Aymeric Laporte.

Attempt blocked. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Club).

Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Samuel Umtiti.

Attempt blocked. Íñigo Lekue (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mikel San José.

Offside, Barcelona. Samuel Umtiti tries a through ball, but Jordi Alba is caught offside.

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mikel San José (Athletic Club).

Foul by Paulinho (Barcelona).

Raul García (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Athletic Club. Mikel San José tries a through ball, but Iñigo Córdoba is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Raul García (Athletic Club).

Offside, Barcelona. Luis Suárez tries a through ball, but André Gomes is caught offside.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Íñigo Lekue (Athletic Club).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 28th October 2017

View all Spanish La Liga scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona109102732428
2Valencia1073027111624
3Real Madrid96211871120
4Atl Madrid10550156920
5Villarreal105231611517
6Leganés952283517
7Real Betis95131917216
8Sevilla951398116
9Real Sociedad94232018214
10Celta Vigo93241814411
11Ath Bilbao103251011-111
12Levante9252911-211
13Espanyol9243812-410
14Getafe9234111019
15Girona9234914-59
16Dep La Coruña92251018-88
17Eibar9216320-177
18Las Palmas9207722-156
19Alavés10109416-123
20Malaga9018420-161
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired