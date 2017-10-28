Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Aymeric Laporte.
Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona
-
Line-ups
Ath Bilbao
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 2Bóveda
- 30Núñez
- 4Laporte
- 15Lekue
- 8Iturraspe
- 6San José
- 11Williams
- 22Raúl García
- 28Córdoba
- 20Aduriz
Substitutes
- 3Saborit
- 7Etxebarria
- 13Herrerín
- 14Susaeta
- 16Etxeita
- 17Rico
- 19Merino
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 20Sergi
- 3Piqué
- 23Umtiti
- 18Alba
- 15Paulinho
- 5Busquets
- 4Rakitic
- 21André Gomes
- 10Messi
- 9L Suárez
Substitutes
- 2Cabral Semedo
- 6D Suárez
- 13Cillessen
- 16Deulofeu
- 17Alcácer
- 19Digne
- 30Busquets
- Referee:
- Juan Martínez Munuera
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Goal!
Goal! Athletic Club 0, Barcelona 1. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
Foul by André Gomes (Barcelona).
Raul García (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Raul García (Athletic Club).
Foul by André Gomes (Barcelona).
Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Athletic Club. Ander Iturraspe tries a through ball, but Raul García is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Paulinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Unai Núñez.
Attempt blocked. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.
Attempt saved. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luis Suárez.
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Luis Suárez.
Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).
Raul García (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ander Iturraspe with a through ball following a set piece situation.
Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).
Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Aymeric Laporte.
Attempt blocked. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Club).
Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Samuel Umtiti.
Attempt blocked. Íñigo Lekue (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mikel San José.
Offside, Barcelona. Samuel Umtiti tries a through ball, but Jordi Alba is caught offside.
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mikel San José (Athletic Club).
Foul by Paulinho (Barcelona).
Raul García (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Athletic Club. Mikel San José tries a through ball, but Iñigo Córdoba is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Raul García (Athletic Club).
Offside, Barcelona. Luis Suárez tries a through ball, but André Gomes is caught offside.
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Íñigo Lekue (Athletic Club).