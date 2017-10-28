BBC Sport - Irish Premiership highlights: Lurgan Blues secure victory at Carrick
Lurgan Blues secure victory at Carrick
- From the section Football
Second-placed Gleavon stay five points behind pacesetters Coleraine after a 2-0 away win over Carrick Rangers.
Andy Hall and Sammy Clingan were on target for Gary Hamilton's team.
