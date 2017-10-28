BBC Sport - Irish Premiership highlights: Table-toppers Coleraine ease to victory over Glens
Table-toppers Coleraine ease to victory over Glens
- From the section Football
Leaders Coleraine maintain their five-point advantage at the top after a 3-0 win over Glentoran.
Goals from Ian Parkhill, Darren McCauley and Jamie McGonigle sealed the points for Oran Kearney's unbeaten Bannsiders.
