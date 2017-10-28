BBC Sport - Crystal Palace 2-2 West Ham: Point scant reward for gutsy Palace - Hodgson
Point scant reward for gutsy Palace - Hodgson
- From the section Football
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says a point is "scant reward" for his players' performance after his team score a 97th-minute equaliser to draw 2-2 at home to West Ham.
MATCH REPORT: Crystal Palace 2-2 West Ham
