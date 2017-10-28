BBC Sport - Under-17 World Cup final: England 5-2 Spain highlights

Highlights: England beat Spain to win U17 World Cup

England produce a sensational performance to come from 2-0 down to thrash Spain 5-2 and win the Under-17 World Cup in India.

MATCH REPORT:England U17 5-2 Spain U17

