BBC Sport - Under-17 World Cup final: England 5-2 Spain highlights
Highlights: England beat Spain to win U17 World Cup
- From the section Football
England produce a sensational performance to come from 2-0 down to thrash Spain 5-2 and win the Under-17 World Cup in India.
MATCH REPORT:England U17 5-2 Spain U17
WATCH MORE:
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired