BBC Sport - Bournemouth 0-1 Chelsea: Eddie Howe disappointed with 'passive' players
We didn't do enough to hurt Chelsea - Howe
- From the section Football
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe was disappointed his side "didn't hurt" Chelsea and conceded a "poor goal" during their 1-0 home defeat.
MATCH REPORT: Bournemouth 0-1 Chelsea
Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day, 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired