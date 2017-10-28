BBC Sport - West Brom 2-3 Man City: Pep Guardiola pleased players 'did not panic'
Guardiola pleased Man City 'did not panic'
- From the section Football
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is pleased his players "did not panic" after a hard-fought 3-2 away at West Brom to record their eighth successive Premier League win.
MATCH REPORT: West Brom 2-3 Manchester City
Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day, 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired