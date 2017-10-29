Hibernian: Neil Lennon seeks greater protection for his players from referees

Hibs midfielder John McGinn feels the force of a tackle by Cedric Kipre

Neil Lennon has called for his Hibernian players to be afforded greater protection by referees.

Lennon feels that his players, and midfielder John McGinn in particular, were being "fouled incessantly" by their Motherwell opponents in the capital club's 1-0 win at Fir Park.

"I thought we didn't get enough protection from the referee [Bobby Madden]," Lennon told Hibs TV.

"John was fouled more or less every time and there were no yellow cards."

Motherwell committed 12 fouls to Hibs' 11 in a fast, physical match, with the victory drawing Lennon's side level on 19 points with the fourth-placed Steelmen.

Well's Allan Campbell was the only player to be booked, for a foul on Marvin Bartley in the second half.

But after a bruising victory over Hearts in midweek, Lennon was exasperated that Madden did not show more cards on Saturday.

"We had 21 fouls against us on Tuesday night and I don't know how many it was today," said the Northern Irishman.

The Hibs players salute their fans after a week in which they have taken six Premiership points

"I want my players to get more protection. They are getting fouled incessantly and it breaks up the flow of the game.

"No-one was more physical than myself. I played within the laws of the game. If you are fouling three or four times in a game you deserve a yellow card.

"I didn't see that and our players started to get frustrated with that."

Lennon was upset by Hearts midfielder Harry Cochrane's rash challenge on McGinn at Easter Road, which resulted in a booking, and feels the player was a target again in Lanarkshire.

"How many times does he need to get fouled before a yellow card comes out?" Lennon asked.

"I'm not begging for people to get sent off but three or four times he's driving away and they are taking him out.

"You saw the one on Tuesday night - that was a serious tackle and it should have been a red card. I want my players to get more protection."

Lennon was more upbeat about his team's performance, with Martin Boyle's first-half goal deservedly clinching the win over out-of-sorts Motherwell.

Former Northern Ireland team-mates Neil Lennon and Stephen Robinson were in opposite dugouts at Fir Park

"We played brilliantly, it was a fantastic performance," Lennon told BBC Scotland.

"We were a bit sloppy with the final ball at times but I can't have everything. It's a great win and a clean sheet against a team who have been rampant this season.

"We've been playing really well. Over the last month some of the football we've been playing has been exceptionally good.

"We're reaping the rewards now."

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson admitted his team were not at their best.

He told BBC Radio Scotland: "In truth, we got what we deserved. I thought Hibs came out of the blocks really well, their shape upset us a little bit. It took us a little bit to get to grips with it.

"They did what I call the free stuff better than us - they came out for every 50/50 ball, they won every header, they just seemed to have more legs than us today. We were a shadow of ourselves today.

"I think the end of this week has caught up with us."