Max Crocombe: Salford City goalkeeper sent off for urinating

Max Crocombe made four league appearances for Oxford United

Salford City goalkeeper Max Crocombe was sent off for urinating during his side's 2-1 win at Bradford Park Avenue.

The 24-year-old was shown red in the 87th minute of the National League North game.

Park Avenue tweeted: "We can confirm that Crocombe has been sent off for urinating during the game. We are not joking."

Earlier this month Giovanni Liberti was banned for five games for urinating at away fans in a Serie D game.