Celtic's unbeaten British record 'phenomenal', says Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers and his players had mixed feelings after equalling their own unbeaten record while dropping two points

Brendan Rodgers described the equalling of Celtic's own British record of 62 domestic games without defeat as a "phenomenal achievement".

But the manager admitted that some of the shine was taken off it by being held to a draw at home to Kilmarnock.

"The players will probably feel disappointed, like we all are, having only drawn the game," Rodgers said of equalling the 100-year-old record.

"It doesn't feel so good now, but the players go into history today."

Rodgers' side have matched the achievement of the Celtic side led by Willie Maley.

"They have an opportunity next week in the league to go out on their own," he enthused.

"If you take it over the piece, over 17 months, to get to 62 games and I think win 56 those, it is a phenomenal achievement and shows the level the players play at."

Celtic took the lead through Leigh Griffiths two minutes before the break, but Jordan Jones equalised on the hour.

"It was a disappointing result for the amount of ball that we had and taking the ball to really good areas of the field," continued Rodgers.

"It doesn't happen too many times, but our quality in the final third was probably not as precise as we would normally have.

"It was frustrating. That was partly us, but it was partly Kilmarnock as well because they defended very well with lots of bodies in that final third of the field and we just struggled to break it down.

"Kilmarnock had very obviously come to get those 11 guys behind the ball and then to maybe get some joy on the counter attack."

Jordan Jones levels for Kilmarnock at Celtic Park

Rodgers praised the finish by Jones, who followed up his own shot.

"Their goal comes after the boy Jones hits the post and he reacted quickest and had a nice little combination," said Rodgers. "It was probably the best attacking moment of the game.

"We threw everything into the game but just couldn't quite make the breakthrough."

Kilmarnock's point at Celtic Park followed a midweek draw against Rangers.

The Ayrshiremen's new manager Steve Clarke told BBC Scotland: "We had to defend very well all game. We were organised and worked hard to limit Celtic.

"We spoke about not threatening enough at half time and obviously you have to come out a bit more when you go a goal behind.

"We showed a bit of quality to get us up the pitch and get the goal which, on the balance of the second half, we deserved.

"If we continue to work hard and stay organised, the players can show the talent that they've got and we can slowly start to climb the table."