BBC Sport - Under-17 World Cup final: Phil Foden scores England's fifth to seal U17 World Cup
Foden scores England's fifth to seal U17 World Cup
- From the section Football
Phil Foden scores his second goal and England's fifth to wrap up a 5-2 win against Spain and seal the team's first Under-17 World Cup trophy.
MATCH HIGHLIGHTS: England beat Spain to win U17 World Cup
Available to UK users only.
