BBC Sport - Under-17 World Cup final: Phil Foden scores England's fifth to seal U17 World Cup

Phil Foden scores his second goal and England's fifth to wrap up a 5-2 win against Spain and seal the team's first Under-17 World Cup trophy.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS: England beat Spain to win U17 World Cup

Available to UK users only.

