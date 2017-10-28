BBC Sport - Under-17 World Cup final: Rhian Brewster pulls one back for England
Brewster pulls one back for England in U17 final
Rhian Brewster heads home to pull one back for England and score his eighth goal of the tournament against Spain in the 2017 Under-17 World Cup final.
