BBC Sport - Under-17 World Cup final: Spain open scoring against England

Spain's opener against England in U17 final

Sergio Gomez scores from a few yards out as Spain take the lead against England in the 2017 Under-17 World Cup final.

Watch the match and follow live text commentary here.

Available to UK users only.

