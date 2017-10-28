BBC Sport - Under-17 World Cup final: Spain open scoring against England
Spain's opener against England in U17 final
- From the section Football
Sergio Gomez scores from a few yards out as Spain take the lead against England in the 2017 Under-17 World Cup final.
Watch the match and follow live text commentary here.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired