Bayern Munich 2-0 RB Leipzig

Rodriguez scored his second goal for Bayern this season

Colombia's James Rodriguez scored as Bayern Munich defeated third-place RB Leipzig and opened up a three-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.

Leipzig's Naby Keita was sent off in the DFB Pokal cup loss to Bayern in midweek and on Saturday Willi Orban saw red after 10 minutes when he fouled Arjen Robben, who was through on goal.

Rodriguez converted Dutchman Robben's cross to give Bayern the lead.

Robert Lewandowski made it 2-0 when he tucked home from Javi Martinez's pass.

Borussia Dortmund, who led the Bundesliga going into Saturday's games, saw their teenage defender Dan-Axel Zagadou sent off as they lost 4-2 at Hanover.

Togo striker Ihlas Bebou scored twice for the hosts, while Jonathas and Felix Klaus grabbed the other goals as Hanover moved up to fourth.

Dortmund twice equalised thanks to efforts by Zagalou and Andrey Yarmolenko, but hopes of claiming something from the match suffered a blow when 18-year-old centre-back Zagadou was shown a straight red for bringing down Jonathas in the area.

The Brazilian converted from the spot to put the hosts back in control before Bebou sealed the win with an 86th minute effort.

Dortmund have failed to win any of their last three Bundesliga games.

Elsewhere, on-loan Liverpool striker Divock Origi fired in a 93rd-minute equaliser to earn Wolfsburg a 1-1 draw at Schalke.

Former Tottenham midfielder Nabil Bentaleb had converted a first-half penalty for Schalke, while ex-Bayern Munich forward Mario Gomez missed a penalty for the visitors.