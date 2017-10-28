Offside, Milan. Hakan Calhanoglu tries a through ball, but Nikola Kalinic is caught offside.
AC Milan v Juventus
-
- From the section European Football
Follow live text commentary of the match
Line-ups
AC Milan
- 99Donnarumma
- 17Zapata
- 13Romagnoli
- 68Rodríguez
- 20Abate
- 79Kessié
- 21Biglia
- 11Borini
- 8Fernández Saez
- 10Calhanoglu
- 7Kalinic
Substitutes
- 4Mauri
- 9Valente Silva
- 15Gómez
- 18Montolivo
- 22Musacchio
- 29Paletta
- 30Storari
- 31Antonelli
- 45Zanellato
- 63Cutrone
- 73Locatelli
- 90Donnarumma
Juventus
- 1Buffon
- 26Lichtsteiner
- 24Rugani
- 3Chiellini
- 22Asamoah
- 5Pjanic
- 6Khedira
- 7Cuadrado
- 10Dybala
- 17Mandzukic
- 9Higuaín
Substitutes
- 2De Sciglio
- 8Marchisio
- 11Douglas Costa
- 12Alex Sandro
- 14Matuidi
- 15Barzagli
- 16Pinsoglio
- 23Szczesny
- 27Sturaro
- 30Bentancur
- 33Bernardeschi
- Referee:
- Paolo Valeri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Nikola Kalinic (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus).
Suso (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.
Attempt missed. Nikola Kalinic (Milan) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ignazio Abate with a cross.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Franck Kessié.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Cristian Zapata.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Alessio Romagnoli.
Attempt blocked. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Cristian Zapata (Milan).
Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lucas Biglia (Milan).
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Nikola Kalinic (Milan).
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Miralem Pjanic.
Attempt blocked. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Suso.
Foul by Alessio Romagnoli (Milan).
Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Suso (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alessio Romagnoli.
Fabio Borini (Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).
Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus).
Nikola Kalinic (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.