Italian Serie A
AC Milan0Juventus0

AC Milan v Juventus

Follow live text commentary of the match

Line-ups

AC Milan

  • 99Donnarumma
  • 17Zapata
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 68Rodríguez
  • 20Abate
  • 79Kessié
  • 21Biglia
  • 11Borini
  • 8Fernández Saez
  • 10Calhanoglu
  • 7Kalinic

Substitutes

  • 4Mauri
  • 9Valente Silva
  • 15Gómez
  • 18Montolivo
  • 22Musacchio
  • 29Paletta
  • 30Storari
  • 31Antonelli
  • 45Zanellato
  • 63Cutrone
  • 73Locatelli
  • 90Donnarumma

Juventus

  • 1Buffon
  • 26Lichtsteiner
  • 24Rugani
  • 3Chiellini
  • 22Asamoah
  • 5Pjanic
  • 6Khedira
  • 7Cuadrado
  • 10Dybala
  • 17Mandzukic
  • 9Higuaín

Substitutes

  • 2De Sciglio
  • 8Marchisio
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 12Alex Sandro
  • 14Matuidi
  • 15Barzagli
  • 16Pinsoglio
  • 23Szczesny
  • 27Sturaro
  • 30Bentancur
  • 33Bernardeschi
Referee:
Paolo Valeri

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

Offside, Milan. Hakan Calhanoglu tries a through ball, but Nikola Kalinic is caught offside.

Nikola Kalinic (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus).

Suso (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.

Attempt missed. Nikola Kalinic (Milan) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ignazio Abate with a cross.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Franck Kessié.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Cristian Zapata.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Alessio Romagnoli.

Attempt blocked. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Cristian Zapata (Milan).

Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lucas Biglia (Milan).

Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Nikola Kalinic (Milan).

Corner, Milan. Conceded by Miralem Pjanic.

Attempt blocked. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Suso.

Foul by Alessio Romagnoli (Milan).

Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Suso (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alessio Romagnoli.

Fabio Borini (Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).

Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus).

Nikola Kalinic (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 28th October 2017

View all Italian Serie A scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli109102972228
2Inter Milan108202071326
3Juventus1182131102126
4Lazio1081126111525
5Roma97021651121
6Sampdoria95221812617
7AC Milan115241614217
8Fiorentina105141811716
9Atalanta104331713415
10Chievo104331315-215
11Bologna10424911-214
12Torino103431417-313
13Udinese103071621-59
14Cagliari10307818-109
15Sassuolo10226516-118
16Genoa101361016-66
17Crotone10136620-146
18Hellas Verona10136622-166
19SPAL10127819-115
20Benevento100010324-210
View full Italian Serie A table

