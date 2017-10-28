BBC Sport - Under-17 World Cup final: Jubilant England players gatecrash interview
Jubilant England players gatecrash interview
- From the section Football
England's Under-17 World Cup winners gatecrash manager Steve Cooper and goalscorer Phil Foden's interview after a sensational performance in the final against Spain in India.
MATCH HIGHLIGHTS: England beat Spain to win U17 World Cup
WATCH MORE: Foden scores England's fifth to seal U17 World Cup
