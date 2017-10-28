BBC Sport - Under-17 World Cup final: Jubilant England players gatecrash interview

Jubilant England players gatecrash interview

England's Under-17 World Cup winners gatecrash manager Steve Cooper and goalscorer Phil Foden's interview after a sensational performance in the final against Spain in India.

