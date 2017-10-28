Port Vale: Nottingham Forest loan goalkeeper Dimi Evtimov to League Two side

Dimi Evtimov made only his third Forest appearance in the EFL Cup win at home to Shrewsbury in August

Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Dimi Evtimov has joined improving League Two side Port Vale on an emergency loan.

Evtimov, 24, went straight in for his debut in Saturday's League Two home game with Swindon Town, with Vale looking for a fourth straight win, having risen to 21st in the table.

He replaced injured Kelle Roos, who kept goal in the last nine games.

Vale started the season with summer signings Rob Lainton and Sam Hornby alternating in goal.

Evtimov, who has previously been out on loan with Gainsborough Trinity, Nuneaton Town and Mansfield Town, is the first signing made by new Vale boss Neil Aspin, who took over on 4 October.

