England fight back to win U17 World Cup

England produced a sensational performance to come from 2-0 down to thrash Spain 5-2 and win the Under-17 World Cup in India.

Steve Cooper's side were unlucky to fall behind to a double from Barcelona forward Sergio Gomez but Rhian Brewster's eighth of the tournament gave them hope just before half-time.

England then levelled through Wolves forward Morgan Gibbs White.

Phil Foden scored twice and Marc Guehi got another as England took the trophy.

