BBC Sport - Leicester City: Claudio Ranieri says new boss Claude Puel can do a 'very good job'

Puel can do good job at Leicester - Ranieri

Former Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri says new manager Claude Puel can do a "very good job" following Craig Shakespeare's sacking.

READ MORE: Is Ranieri 'doing a Leicester' at Nantes?

Top videos

Video

Puel can do good job at Leicester - Ranieri

Video

Why everyone loves Anthony Joshua

  • From the section Boxing
Video

NFL players react to 2017's funniest UK viral stories

Video

Nevin: Which player is indispensable to Man City?

Video

Highlights: Papua New Guinea 50-6 Wales

Video

Highlights: Australia beat England in World Cup opener

Video

Baltimore Ravens cat adopted by team employee

Video

Who are the stars of England's U17 World Cup side?

Video

Conte angry with Ancelotti rumours

Video

Moeen & Anderson take on Lawro

Video

Scrum V highlights: Ospreys 28-14 Dragons

Video

Pro14 highlights: Glasgow 43-13 Kings

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired