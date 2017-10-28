BBC Sport - Arsenal 2-1 Swansea: Arsene Wenger hails Gunners' second-half comeback
Second half much better for Arsenal - Wenger
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger praises his team's second-half performance after they come back from a goal down to beat Swansea 2-1 at the Emirates.
MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 2-1 Swansea City
