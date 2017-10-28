BBC Sport - Liverpool 3-0 Huddersfield: Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool reacted well to Tottenham defeat
Liverpool reacted well to Spurs defeat - Klopp
- From the section Football
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his team "reacted well" to last week's 4-1 defeat at Tottenham in their convincing 3-0 victory over Huddersfield at Anfield.
MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 3-0 Huddersfield Town
