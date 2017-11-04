Scottish League Two
Stenhousemuir15:00Clyde
Venue: Ochilview Park

Stenhousemuir v Clyde

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stirling1071227141322
2Montrose106221311220
3Peterhead106132112919
4Stenhousemuir105321710718
5Elgin105232014617
6Berwick105051117-615
7Annan Athletic104151311213
8Clyde102261725-88
9Edinburgh City10208519-146
10Cowdenbeath10127314-115
View full Scottish League Two table

