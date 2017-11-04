Raith Rovers v East Fife
-
- From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Raith Rovers
|10
|7
|2
|1
|25
|6
|19
|23
|2
|Ayr
|11
|7
|2
|2
|31
|13
|18
|23
|3
|East Fife
|11
|6
|0
|5
|17
|21
|-4
|18
|4
|Arbroath
|11
|5
|2
|4
|28
|18
|10
|17
|5
|Albion
|11
|5
|1
|5
|26
|25
|1
|16
|6
|Alloa
|11
|4
|3
|4
|18
|17
|1
|15
|7
|Stranraer
|10
|4
|2
|4
|18
|19
|-1
|14
|8
|Airdrieonians
|11
|3
|3
|5
|16
|23
|-7
|12
|9
|Queen's Park
|11
|2
|2
|7
|9
|26
|-17
|8
|10
|Forfar
|11
|1
|3
|7
|7
|27
|-20
|6
