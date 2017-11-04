Scottish League One
Raith Rovers15:00East Fife
Venue: Stark's Park

Raith Rovers v East Fife

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers107212561923
2Ayr1172231131823
3East Fife116051721-418
4Arbroath1152428181017
5Albion115152625116
6Alloa114341817115
7Stranraer104241819-114
8Airdrieonians113351623-712
9Queen's Park11227926-178
10Forfar11137727-206
