Foul by Jackson Longridge (Livingston).
Livingston v Inverness CT
Line-ups
Livingston
- 1Alexander
- 31Gallagher
- 26Halkett
- 4Lithgow
- 7Mullin
- 14Jacobs
- 6Byrne
- 21Penrice
- 3Longridge
- 8Pittman
- 10Mullen
Substitutes
- 9Todorov
- 11Cadden
- 15Mackin
- 16Knox
- 19Carrick
- 20Maley
- 23De Vita
Inverness CT
- 28Ridgers
- 2Raven
- 22McKay
- 23Donaldson
- 3Tremarco
- 15Mulraney
- 7Polworth
- 11Vigurs
- 4Chalmers
- 20Bell
- 9Baird
Substitutes
- 1Esson
- 5Warren
- 14Oakley
- 16Calder
- 21Cooper
- 24Trafford
- 27Mackay
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
Live Text
John Baird (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Craig Halkett (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Carl Tremarco.
Attempt saved. Josh Mullin (Livingston) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.