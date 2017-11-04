Scottish Championship
Livingston0Inverness CT0

Livingston v Inverness CT

Line-ups

Livingston

  • 1Alexander
  • 31Gallagher
  • 26Halkett
  • 4Lithgow
  • 7Mullin
  • 14Jacobs
  • 6Byrne
  • 21Penrice
  • 3Longridge
  • 8Pittman
  • 10Mullen

Substitutes

  • 9Todorov
  • 11Cadden
  • 15Mackin
  • 16Knox
  • 19Carrick
  • 20Maley
  • 23De Vita

Inverness CT

  • 28Ridgers
  • 2Raven
  • 22McKay
  • 23Donaldson
  • 3Tremarco
  • 15Mulraney
  • 7Polworth
  • 11Vigurs
  • 4Chalmers
  • 20Bell
  • 9Baird

Substitutes

  • 1Esson
  • 5Warren
  • 14Oakley
  • 16Calder
  • 21Cooper
  • 24Trafford
  • 27Mackay
Referee:
Gavin Duncan

Live Text

Foul by Jackson Longridge (Livingston).

John Baird (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Craig Halkett (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Carl Tremarco.

Attempt saved. Josh Mullin (Livingston) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren127322315824
2Livingston126422015522
3Dunfermline1263325111421
4Dundee Utd126331211121
5Queen of Sth125431913619
6Morton124531512317
7Inverness CT123451316-313
8Dumbarton12255816-811
9Falkirk12165818-109
10Brechin12039824-163
View full Scottish Championship table

