Scottish Championship
Brechin0Dumbarton0

Brechin City v Dumbarton

Line-ups

Brechin

  • 1Smith
  • 15Spark
  • 20Crighton
  • 2McLean
  • 4Fusco
  • 3Dyer
  • 11Watt
  • 6Dale
  • 21Sinclair
  • 18Orsi
  • 10Layne

Substitutes

  • 8Graham
  • 12O'Neil
  • 14Lynas
  • 17McLennan
  • 19O'Neil
  • 29Smith

Dumbarton

  • 1Gallacher
  • 12Wardrop
  • 4Dowie
  • 15Hill
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 6Carswell
  • 14Hutton
  • 7Gallagher
  • 10Walsh
  • 17Roy
  • 9Stewart

Substitutes

  • 8Wilson
  • 11Johnston
  • 16Morrison
  • 18Prior
  • 19Ewings
Referee:
Don Robertson

Live Text

Foul by Isaac Layne (Brechin City).

Andy Dowie (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren127322315824
2Livingston126422015522
3Dunfermline1263325111421
4Dundee Utd126331211121
5Queen of Sth125431913619
6Morton124531512317
7Inverness CT123451316-313
8Dumbarton12255816-811
9Falkirk12165818-109
10Brechin12039824-163
View full Scottish Championship table

