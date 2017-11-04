Foul by Isaac Layne (Brechin City).
Brechin City v Dumbarton
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Brechin
- 1Smith
- 15Spark
- 20Crighton
- 2McLean
- 4Fusco
- 3Dyer
- 11Watt
- 6Dale
- 21Sinclair
- 18Orsi
- 10Layne
Substitutes
- 8Graham
- 12O'Neil
- 14Lynas
- 17McLennan
- 19O'Neil
- 29Smith
Dumbarton
- 1Gallacher
- 12Wardrop
- 4Dowie
- 15Hill
- 3McLaughlin
- 6Carswell
- 14Hutton
- 7Gallagher
- 10Walsh
- 17Roy
- 9Stewart
Substitutes
- 8Wilson
- 11Johnston
- 16Morrison
- 18Prior
- 19Ewings
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
Live Text
Andy Dowie (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.