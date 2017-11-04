Scottish Championship
Morton0Queen of Sth0

Greenock Morton v Queen of the South

Line-ups

Morton

  • 1Gaston
  • 6Doyle
  • 23Barr
  • 5Lamie
  • 17Russell
  • 8Forbes
  • 3Murdoch
  • 14Harkins
  • 15Tiffoney
  • 7Oliver
  • 11McHugh

Substitutes

  • 10Thomson
  • 20Doohan
  • 21Langan
  • 22Armour
  • 36Hynes

Queen of Sth

  • 1Martin
  • 4Fordyce
  • 5Brownlie
  • 15Kerr
  • 3Marshall
  • 17Murray
  • 14Jacobs
  • 8Rankin
  • 16McFadden
  • 11Dobbie
  • 25Dykes

Substitutes

  • 2Rooney
  • 6Tapping
  • 7Stirling
  • 9Lyle
  • 10Kane
  • 20Leighfield
  • 24Mercer
Referee:
Mat Northcroft

Live Text

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Connor Murray.

Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).

Andy Murdoch (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gary Oliver (Morton).

Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren127322315824
2Livingston126422015522
3Dunfermline1263325111421
4Dundee Utd126331211121
5Queen of Sth125431913619
6Morton124531512317
7Inverness CT123451316-313
8Dumbarton12255816-811
9Falkirk12165818-109
10Brechin12039824-163
View full Scottish Championship table

