Swansea City v Brighton & Hove Albion

TEAM NEWS

Swansea pair Martin Olsson and Renato Sanches remain injured, while Leon Britton is out because of illness.

The Swans will assess Wilfried Bony, who has been out for five weeks with a hamstring problem, while Kyle Bartley is a long-term absentee.

Brighton have no new injury concerns, with their only unavailable player Steve Sidwell, who is recovering from a back problem.

Beram Kayal and Sam Baldock are both available after lengthy lay-offs.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Conor McNamara: "These two clubs have come a long way since their last league meeting nine years ago, when both were in the third tier.

"Having stayed clear of relegation in their six seasons since promotion, Swansea are a blueprint for what Brighton can achieve.

"However, this could be Swansea's trickiest campaign yet, with four defeats in their last five league games. Only goal difference keeps them above the bottom three.

"Brighton appeared to struggle with the step up when losing three of their first five games. Just one defeat in the subsequent five shows that Chris Hughton's side are finding their feet.

"The draw with Southampton moved Brighton up to 12th place in the table, their highest position since 1982."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Swansea head coach Paul Clement: "We are very aware we need to start the game well. We did that against Huddersfield [a 2-0 win on 14 October] and we need to get out of the blocks quickly again.

"This is a very similar situation to that game; we needed to perform in that one and we did."

Brighton manager Chris Hughton on trying to sign Swansea striker Tammy Abraham this summer: "We did have an interest in him but these things happen. It's not frustrating.

"What you do want to see is young players doing well, although we don't particularly want to see him doing well on Saturday.

"He's had an opportunity, played games, and obviously shown enough to get a first [England] call-up. Credit to him."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Swansea are a strange team because one week they look insipid, then the next week you think 'what are you doing in the position you are in?'.

I'm impressed with my old club Brighton, they are just chipping away. Even if they don't play well, they get a point.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton are winless in their last five league and cup games against Swansea, losing four of those matches.

The last time they claimed three points against the Swans was on 5 December 2006, in a 3-2 victory in the third tier.

The Seagulls are winless in nine league games away to Swansea since November 1992 (D3, L6).

Swansea City

Swansea have lost four of their last five Premier League games, with the only exception in that run their 2-0 win against Huddersfield.

The Swans have conceded 43 league goals at home since the start of last season - more than any other top-flight club.

Paul Clement's side have registered 20 shots on target in their opening 10 Premier League games. Only three sides have recorded lower totals at this stage since 2006: Sunderland in 2012, Aston Villa in 2014 and Burnley in 2016.

The Swans have already lost to Newcastle at the Liberty Stadium this season - they've never lost two Premier League home games against newly-promoted sides in a single season.

Tammy Abraham has been directly involved in 71% of Swansea's Premier League goals this season (scoring four and assisting one) - which is the highest percentage in the division.

Wilfried Bony has scored in just one of his last 25 Premier League appearances - netting twice for Stoke against current club Swansea in a 3-1 home win for the Potters on 31 October 2016.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Chris Hughton's side lost three of their first five Premier League games but have suffered only one defeat in their subsequent five matches (at Arsenal).

Brighton could win back-to-back away games in the top flight for only the second time in their history. They beat Crystal Palace and Sunderland in April 1981.

Pascal Gross has recorded five assists in 10 Premier League appearances. Only six players have provided more after their first 10 games in the competition: Lee Sharpe, David Ginola, Arjen Robben, Mesut Ozil, Angel Di Maria and Dusan Tadic all had six assists.

Ten of Glenn Murray's 14 Premier League goals have come in away fixtures - including his first top-flight goal in Crystal Palace's 1-1 draw at Swansea in March 2014.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 47% Probability of away win: 26%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.