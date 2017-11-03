Huddersfield Town v West Bromwich Albion

Aaron Mooy scored in Huddersfield's most recent home game in a famous win over Manchester United

TEAM NEWS

Huddersfield winger Rajiv van La Parra has recovered from the groin strain that caused his substitution during the defeat at Liverpool last week.

Striker Steve Mounie could make his first start for eight weeks after building up fitness with substitute outings in the last two games.

West Brom winger Oliver Burke is available after a hamstring injury.

James Morrison remains sidelined, while Craig Dawson faces up to eight weeks out with a knee injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: "Huddersfield's glorious win over Manchester United will mean nothing if they lose home games like this - and if they play as badly as they did at Liverpool, they will lose.

"Tony Pulis knows exactly the importance of victories against lowly opposition. That's why he has never been relegated.

"For all of David Wagner's very obvious charisma, his side lacks charm in front of goal. Just three scored in nine games and seven blanks in that time is relegation form.

"That may sound harsh. But they have to learn lessons quickly.

"It was still summer when the Baggies last won in the league - eight games ago! But recent performances have deserved better. They are craggy, wily and could get the job done here."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner: "I never expected when I signed my first contract for this football club that two years later I'd be sitting here in the Premier League, with 12 points after 10 games.

"This was never in my head. I never dreamed about this. It was totally unrealistic, but we've seen even the unrealistic sometimes happens.

"We have worked on the impossible since I arrived. We've always tried to over-achieve and the club has done this perfectly so far."

West Bromwich Albion head coach Tony Pulis: "Going to Huddersfield is like playing at a cup final. It's an unbelievable atmosphere. They are really backed by the supporters.

"I don't know David [Wagner] that well but he's done a fantastic job to get them promoted and the start that he's had in the Premier League has been good."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Is West Brom boss Tony Pulis coming under a bit of pressure? If you are not winning in the Premier League you are under pressure. But the thing is, he is proven.

I fancy them to go to Huddersfield and win. They will sit and pick Huddersfield off.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Huddersfield and West Bromwich Albion will contest a top-flight fixture for the first time since a 1-1 draw at The Hawthorns in March 1972.

Their most recent meeting was in the FA Cup third round in 2010, with West Brom 2-0 winners thanks to late goals from Graham Dorrans and Chris Wood.

The Baggies' most recent win at Huddersfield was a 2-0 triumph in February 1954.

West Brom have only won three of their 22 top-flight away matches at Huddersfield (D7, L12).

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield have one win in their last eight Premier League games (D3, L4). However, that was the 2-1 victory over Manchester United in their last home game.

The Terrier's 4-0 defeat by Tottenham is their only loss at the John Smith's Stadium this season (W2, D2).

They are looking to win successive top-flight home games for the first time since November 1971.

However, they have failed to score in six of their last eight Premier League games.

Aaron Mooy has contributed four goals and six assists for Huddersfield in 2017.

West Bromwich Albion

West Brom are winless in eight league games and have only won two of their last 19 matches in the division (D6, L11).

Albion's tally of 10 points from 10 Premier League games is the same as this stage last season, when they went on to finish 10th.

However, if the Baggies lose they will have their lowest points tally after 11 Premier League matches since 2005-06, when they were relegated.

Their last clean sheet came six league games ago in the 0-0 home draw with West Ham.

Albion's starting XI this season is the oldest in the division, with an average age of 29 years and 161 days.

Their nine top-flight goals have been scored by eight different players, with only Jay Rodriguez netting more than once.

Gareth Barry could become the first player to face 46 different Premier League clubs.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 40% Probability of away win: 32%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.