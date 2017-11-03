Ross County v Motherwell

BBC coverage

Ross County are hopeful over captain Andrew Davies could recover from a neck spasm for the Scottish Premiership encounter with Motherwell.

Fellow defender Christopher Routis could return from a hamstring injury, but goalkeeper Scott Fox is out for another six weeks.

Motherwell's Steven Hammell suffered a knock in an under-20s game and is a doubtful starter.

Fellow defender Ellis Plummer is also struggling with a hamstring injury.

Under-20s defender Barry Maguire has been added to the squad for the trip to Dingwall.

Motherwell lie fifth in the table, eight points ahead of ninth-placed County.

Match stats

County have only won one of their last six meetings with Motherwell

Well are unbeaten in their last four trips to Dingwall

Well have won their last three away games away from Fir Park and are unbeaten in their last four

Pre-match quotes

Ross County winger Davis Keillor-Dunn: "It's been brilliant, what more could I ask for? The gaffer is playing me every week, giving me an opportunity, I am working hard in training.

"I can feel myself getting better, we are all coming on as a team and I feel everything is going into place now. I am buzzing.

"[Owen Coyle] said, 'I don't care how old you are, if you are good enough you will play in my team', which I think is the best thing for a manager to say.

"As soon as the gaffer came in, we all took a shine to him and got down to work. You could see in training everyone just wanted to play and impress, so I think it's going to be a great season."

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "I know Owen Coyle well. He will have them organised and they have had a wee bit of a bounce since he came in.

"I tried to get quite a few of his players from Blackburn last season. I met Owen quite a few times at the under-23 games that we used to watch. He was always very good with me and gave me advice.

"Obviously he has been there and done it all and it's good to speak to people who have worked at the top, top level of the game. I have total respect for him but we won't have too much respect for each other on the pitch on Saturday.

"I thought on Saturday [1-0 defeat by Hibs] we stopped doing the things we were very good at.

"Hibs actually did the opposite to us. We didn't deliver enough balls into the box to create opportunities, so we will get back to doing that again."