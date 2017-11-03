Hamilton Academical v Aberdeen

Aberdeen won 1-0 at Hamilton in the League Cup in August

Hamilton Academical will be without Massimo Donati through suspension for Aberdeen's Scottish Premiership visit.

Forward Louis Longridge has joined Falkirk on loan, while Grant Gillespie, Danny Redmond, Ali Crawford and Georgios Sarris are still short of fitness as they recover from injury.

Aberdeen's concerns over midfielder Ryan Christie and forwards Scott Wright and Stevie May have eased.

All three trained on Thursday and will travel to Lanarkshire.

The Dons go into the game one point behind Celtic in the Premiership, while Accies lie in eighth place.

Match stats

Hamilton's 3-1 win over Dundee ended a run of eight games without a victory

Accies are without a win in their last five home games

The Dons have won nine of their last 10 Premiership games on their travels

Pre-match quotes

Hamilton Academical defender Xavier Tomas: "We know it will be a fight against Aberdeen.

"They are a good team, but we have the weapons to compete and get something out of it.

"It's exciting for us and we believe we can beat them - and that's why we play football.

"It is good for Hamilton to play against this sort of team that is better on paper. It is an exciting time."

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "Hamilton are as competitive as any team in the league and it's important we make them defend and ask questions of them.

"It's always a tougher game away from home and they'll be confident on the back of a very good performance at Dens.

"But we want to continue our good form from the start of the season.

"They were very dogged last week.

"Dundee missed some opportunities to get in front. Hamilton hung in, as they do, and they scored some good goals."