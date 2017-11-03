Hibernian v Dundee

Hibs and Dundee drew 1-1 at Dens Park in August

Striker Anthony Stokes returns to the Hibernian squad for the visit of Dundee after recovering from an ankle knock.

John McGinn has recovered from a thigh problem, but fellow midfielder Danny Swanson misses out and defender Steven Whittaker faces a fitness test.

Dundee captain Darren O'Dea is likely to be missing again from central defence after concussion.

But midfielder Scott Allan should be available after making a full return to training.

Hibs moved into third place in the Scottish Premiership with their midweek win at Kilmarnock, who are ahead of bottom-placed Dundee on goal difference.

Hibs have won their last three games, all without losing a goal

Dundee have lost their last four games and have not won away from home in seven

Hibs are unbeaten in three games against Dundee but have only won one of them

Dundee have not won on their last nine visits to Easter Road

Dundee defender Cammy Kerr: "Everyone in the dressing-room believes we can turn it around sooner rather than later.

"All teams in this league bar Celtic have been on a tough run before, so it's important that you don't get too distracted by everything.

"If we stay on track with what we're trying to do, I'm sure the results will come."