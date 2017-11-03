Scottish Premiership
Hibernian15:00Dundee
Venue: Easter Road

Hibernian v Dundee

Hibernian's Brandon Barker and Dundee's Cammy Kerr
Hibs and Dundee drew 1-1 at Dens Park in August

Striker Anthony Stokes returns to the Hibernian squad for the visit of Dundee after recovering from an ankle knock.

John McGinn has recovered from a thigh problem, but fellow midfielder Danny Swanson misses out and defender Steven Whittaker faces a fitness test.

Dundee captain Darren O'Dea is likely to be missing again from central defence after concussion.

But midfielder Scott Allan should be available after making a full return to training.

Hibs moved into third place in the Scottish Premiership with their midweek win at Kilmarnock, who are ahead of bottom-placed Dundee on goal difference.

Match stats

  • Hibs have won their last three games, all without losing a goal
  • Dundee have lost their last four games and have not won away from home in seven
  • Hibs are unbeaten in three games against Dundee but have only won one of them
  • Dundee have not won on their last nine visits to Easter Road

Pre-match quotes

Dundee defender Cammy Kerr: "Everyone in the dressing-room believes we can turn it around sooner rather than later.

"All teams in this league bar Celtic have been on a tough run before, so it's important that you don't get too distracted by everything.

"If we stay on track with what we're trying to do, I'm sure the results will come."

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic118302561927
2Aberdeen118211810826
3Hibernian126421913622
4Rangers1163224131121
5Motherwell116141612419
6St Johnstone124351316-315
7Hearts124351115-415
8Hamilton123271722-511
9Ross County123271119-811
10Partick Thistle122461119-810
11Kilmarnock12156918-98
12Dundee122281223-118
