Millwall v Burton Albion

From the section

Jake Cooper has made 10 appearances for Millwall this season but is banned after being sent off against Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night

Millwall are without suspended defender Jake Cooper for the visit of Burton.

Tony Craig is set to play in defence with Byron Webster missing long-term. Midfielder Shaun Williams continues his recovery from a serious knee injury.

Burton duo Kyle McFadzean and Luke Murphy are doubts, after sustaining knocks in the home defeat by Barnsley.

Defender McFadzean suffered a broken nose while Joe Mason (back) and John Brayford (hamstring) also miss out for Nigel Clough's side.

SAM's prediction Home win 65% Draw 21% Away win 14%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts