Millwall v Burton Albion
-
- From the section Football
Millwall are without suspended defender Jake Cooper for the visit of Burton.
Tony Craig is set to play in defence with Byron Webster missing long-term. Midfielder Shaun Williams continues his recovery from a serious knee injury.
Burton duo Kyle McFadzean and Luke Murphy are doubts, after sustaining knocks in the home defeat by Barnsley.
Defender McFadzean suffered a broken nose while Joe Mason (back) and John Brayford (hamstring) also miss out for Nigel Clough's side.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 65%
|Draw 21%
|Away win 14%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- This will be the second season in which these sides meet in league competition, the other being 2015/16 with both sides winning one game apiece.
- Burton lost their only other visit to the Den in March 2016, a 2-0 defeat in a League One fixture.
- Millwall have won four of their past five home league games - they had won four of their previous 24 home Championship matches.
- Nigel Clough's last Championship visit to the Den saw his Derby side win 5-1 in September 2013 - his biggest ever away Championship win.
- Burton haven't scored in any of their past six away league matches, attempting just four shots on target in those games and failing to attempt a single shot on target in three of them (against Middlesbrough, Leeds and Bristol City).
- The last Championship side to fail to score in seven consecutive away matches were QPR in December 2008, a run of eight.