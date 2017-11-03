Championship
Aston Villa15:00Sheff Wed
Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v Sheffield Wednesday

Jonathan Kodjia's two goals settled last season's corresponding fixture at Villa Park
Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia remains a doubt with an ankle injury for the visit of Sheffield Wednesday.

Villa also have concerns about Josh Onomah (groin) and midweek scorer Robert Snodgrass (rib) following Tuesday's 2-0 win at Preston.

Wednesday full-back Daniel Pudil is a doubt after missing the midweek win over Millwall with a knock.

Striker Jordan Rhodes will hope to retain his place after scoring his first league goal since March.

If either Onomah and Snodgrass miss out for Villa, Jack Grealish would be in line for a first appearance of the season after recovering from the freak kidney injury he suffered in the pre-season friendly against Watford.

Grealish has played three times for the under-23s, who also featured Henri Lansbury on Monday as he too stepped up his comeback from a knee injury, but striker Gabby Agbonlahor is still expected to be out following a calf tear.

SAM's prediction
Home win 50%Draw 26%Away win 24%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Sheffield Wednesday beat Villa on the opening day of last season but have otherwise lost six of their last seven league matches against Aston Villa.
  • Aston Villa have won all five home meetings with the Owls in the second tier, most recently the 2-0 home win at Villa Park in March.
  • Jonathan Kodjia has scored three goals in his last two league matches against the Owls, including a double in last season's home win.
  • Steve Bruce has won eight of his 12 managerial meetings with Wednesday, including the 2016 Championship play-off final at Wembley with Hull City.
  • Jordan Rhodes ended a run of 24 league matches (including play-offs) without a goal in the Owls' last match against Millwall. He has not scored in back to back league games since April 2016.
  • Sheffield Wednesday have not lost four consecutive away league matches since 2014.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves15102327151232
2Cardiff1594221111031
3Sheff Utd1510052013730
4Bristol City157622415927
5Aston Villa157532113826
6Derby147432115625
7Leeds157262316723
8Middlesbrough156542013723
9Norwich156451418-422
10Preston155641916321
11Ipswich147072322121
12QPR155641918121
13Nottm Forest157082126-521
14Sheff Wed155551918120
15Brentford154742220219
16Fulham154741817119
17Millwall154561716117
18Hull154472726116
19Barnsley144462021-116
20Reading144371417-315
21Birmingham15339823-1512
22Sunderland151772030-1010
23Burton15249931-2210
24Bolton151591128-178
View full Championship table

