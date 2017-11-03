Aston Villa v Sheffield Wednesday

Jonathan Kodjia's two goals for Aston Villa settled last season's corresponding fixture at Villa Park

Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia remains a doubt with an ankle injury for the visit of Sheffield Wednesday.

Villa also have concerns about Josh Onomah (groin) and midweek scorer Robert Snodgrass (rib) following Tuesday's 2-0 win at Preston.

Wednesday full-back Daniel Pudil is a doubt after missing the midweek win over Millwall with a knock.

Striker Jordan Rhodes will hope to retain his place after scoring his first league goal since March.

If either Onomah and Snodgrass miss out for Villa, Jack Grealish would be in line for a first appearance of the season after recovering from the freak kidney injury he suffered in the pre-season friendly against Watford.

Grealish has played three times for the under-23s, who also featured Henri Lansbury on Monday as he too stepped up his comeback from a knee injury, but striker Gabby Agbonlahor is still expected to be out following a calf tear.

SAM's prediction Home win 50% Draw 26% Away win 24%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts