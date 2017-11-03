Championship
Sheff Utd15:00Hull
Venue: Bramall Lane

Sheffield United v Hull City

Billy Sharp
Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp has scored six goals in 12 appearances this season
Sheffield United goalkeeper Jamal Blackman (back) is out after having to go to hospital following a collision in the 1-0 midweek loss at QPR.

Simon Moore will deputise for Blackman and striker Billy Sharp is likely to return to the starting line-up.

Hull City defender Michael Hector serves a one-match ban for his red card in the home defeat by Middlesbrough.

Fikayo Tomori is likely to move into the middle of defence, with Ola Aina set to come in at right-back.

Match facts

  • Although the Blades have lost just one of their last 17 home matches in all competitions against Hull, that defeat was in their last meeting in December 2010.
  • There have been 13 goals scored in the last two matches between these teams in all competitions - 3-2 and 5-3 wins for Hull in December 2010 and April 2014 respectively.
  • Sheffield United have won six home league games this season, only one fewer than they won in their last Championship campaign in 2010/11 (7).
  • Jarrod Bowen has scored in seven different Championship games this season, with only Bristol City's Bobby Reid and Wolves striker Leo Bonatini scoring in more (8); however, Bowen has ended on the losing side in four of those matches, more than any other player.
  • Meanwhile, Billy Sharp has scored in five games and won all five, the best 100% record in the Championship this season. Sharp has ended on the winning side in each of his last 11 league matches at Bramall Lane.
  • The Blades are unbeaten in their last 15 league Yorkshire derbies (W10 D5) since losing 1-0 to Barnsley in November 2014.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves15102327151232
2Cardiff1594221111031
3Sheff Utd1510052013730
4Bristol City157622415927
5Aston Villa157532113826
6Derby147432115625
7Leeds157262316723
8Middlesbrough156542013723
9Norwich156451418-422
10Preston155641916321
11Ipswich147072322121
12QPR155641918121
13Nottm Forest157082126-521
14Sheff Wed155551918120
15Brentford154742220219
16Fulham154741817119
17Millwall154561716117
18Hull154472726116
19Barnsley144462021-116
20Reading144371417-315
21Birmingham15339823-1512
22Sunderland151772030-1010
23Burton15249931-2210
24Bolton151591128-178
View full Championship table

