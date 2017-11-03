Barnsley v Birmingham City
Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom could name the same XI that started Tuesday's 4-2 win at Burton Albion.
Winger Lloyd Isgrove scored in his first start of the season in midweek after foot and thigh injuries.
Birmingham City are set to recall Emilio Nsue in place of full-back Maxime Colin, who was carried off with a hamstring injury in Wednesday's home defeat by former club Brentford.
Boss Steve Cotterill may also be forced into other significant changes.
He has two or three other players with niggles, while goalkeeper David Stockdale (fractured wrist) is still not fit, striker Isaac Vassell is out for the season after his cruciate knee ligament injury against Aston Villa and on-loan Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson (shoulder) remains a long-term absentee.
In his four matches in charge, Cotterill's Blues have picked up four points, but still stand 21st in the Championship table - two points clear of danger and four behind 19th-placed Barnsley.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 38%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 35%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- In all competitions, Barnsley have won one of their last nine home matches against Blues - a 1-0 triumph in April 2007. But Birmingham have not won in their last three league meetings with Barnsley.
- Blues have scored just eight goals in 15 Championship games this season - the lowest total in the EFL.
- Harvey Barnes has had a hand in six goals in his last six Championship matches (three goals, three assists).
- Birmingham have started with just one point from their first seven away league matches - the worst start on their travels since the top flight relegation season of 1978-79 when they picked up just four away points all season.
- The Tykes have drawn nine home league matches in 2017, their most in a calendar year since 2006, when they drew 10.