Brentford v Leeds United

Brentford defender Henrik Dalsgaard will have a scan on his ankle while midfielder Nico Yennaris has been cleared to return from a concussion.

Midfielder Alan Judge is working his way back from long-term injury but Rico Henry (knee) is out for the season.

Leeds United welcome back midfielder Kalvin Phillips and full-back Gaetano Berardi from suspension.

Centre-half Liam Cooper could come back into the team after missing Tuesday's home defeat by Derby with a dead leg.

  • Brentford are unbeaten in eight home games against Leeds in all competitions (W5 D3) since losing 2-1 in August 1950.
  • Leeds have only scored once in their last four league visits to Griffin Park, a Mustapha Carayol goal in a 1-1 draw in January 2016.
  • Brentford's league matches in 2017 have seen 123 goals scored, more than any other club in the top four tiers of English football (excludes play-off matches).
  • Pierre-Michel Lasogga has been involved in more Championship goals than any other Leeds player this season (8 - five goals and three assists); since making his debut against Burton in September, only Leo Bonatini (11) has had a hand in more Championship goals than the German striker.
  • Leeds have the same record after 15 Championship matches this season (W7 D2 L6) as they had last season.
  • Since beating Birmingham in September - a result that put the Whites top of the league - Leeds have attempted just 18 shots on target in the Championship, fewer than any other team.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves15102327151232
2Cardiff1594221111031
3Sheff Utd1510052013730
4Bristol City157622415927
5Aston Villa157532113826
6Derby147432115625
7Leeds157262316723
8Middlesbrough156542013723
9Norwich156451418-422
10Preston155641916321
11Ipswich147072322121
12QPR155641918121
13Nottm Forest157082126-521
14Sheff Wed155551918120
15Brentford154742220219
16Fulham154741817119
17Millwall154561716117
18Hull154472726116
19Barnsley144462021-116
20Reading144371417-315
21Birmingham15339823-1512
22Sunderland151772030-1010
23Burton15249931-2210
24Bolton151591128-178
