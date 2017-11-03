Brentford v Leeds United
Brentford defender Henrik Dalsgaard will have a scan on his ankle while midfielder Nico Yennaris has been cleared to return from a concussion.
Midfielder Alan Judge is working his way back from long-term injury but Rico Henry (knee) is out for the season.
Leeds United welcome back midfielder Kalvin Phillips and full-back Gaetano Berardi from suspension.
Centre-half Liam Cooper could come back into the team after missing Tuesday's home defeat by Derby with a dead leg.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 48%
|Draw 26%
|Away win 26%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Brentford are unbeaten in eight home games against Leeds in all competitions (W5 D3) since losing 2-1 in August 1950.
- Leeds have only scored once in their last four league visits to Griffin Park, a Mustapha Carayol goal in a 1-1 draw in January 2016.
- Brentford's league matches in 2017 have seen 123 goals scored, more than any other club in the top four tiers of English football (excludes play-off matches).
- Pierre-Michel Lasogga has been involved in more Championship goals than any other Leeds player this season (8 - five goals and three assists); since making his debut against Burton in September, only Leo Bonatini (11) has had a hand in more Championship goals than the German striker.
- Leeds have the same record after 15 Championship matches this season (W7 D2 L6) as they had last season.
- Since beating Birmingham in September - a result that put the Whites top of the league - Leeds have attempted just 18 shots on target in the Championship, fewer than any other team.