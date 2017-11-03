Ipswich Town v Preston North End

Emyr Huws made 13 appearances for Ipswich Town last season

Ipswich may have midfielder Emyr Huws available for the first time this season as they prepare for the visit of Preston North End.

Huws played for the under-23s on Monday and could make the squad, while forward Joe Garner may face his old club.

Preston will be without Calum Woods and Josh Earl for the trip south after they picked up knee injuries in their midweek defeat by Aston Villa.

Captain Paul Huntington is back from suspension, however, and will feature.

SAM's prediction Home win 33% Draw 27% Away win 40%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts