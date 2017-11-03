Championship
Ipswich15:00Preston
Venue: Portman Road

Ipswich Town v Preston North End

Emyr Huws
Emyr Huws made 13 appearances for Ipswich Town last season
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 12:00-20:00 GMT

Ipswich may have midfielder Emyr Huws available for the first time this season as they prepare for the visit of Preston North End.

Huws played for the under-23s on Monday and could make the squad, while forward Joe Garner may face his old club.

Preston will be without Calum Woods and Josh Earl for the trip south after they picked up knee injuries in their midweek defeat by Aston Villa.

Captain Paul Huntington is back from suspension, however, and will feature.

SAM's prediction
Home win 33%Draw 27%Away win 40%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Ipswich are unbeaten in five matches against Preston at Portman Road in all competitions (W2 D3).
  • The Lilywhites have only failed to score in one of their last 19 matches against Ipswich in all competitions, though it was their league trip to Portman Road last season.
  • Mick McCarthy has never beaten Alex Neil in five previous attempts (D3 L2) including two Championship play-off matches in May 2015 when Neil was in charge of East Anglian rivals Norwich City.
  • Preston are winless in their last five Championship games, losing the last three (D2). They've conceded at least twice in each of these five games.
  • Bersant Celina has scored four Championship goals for Ipswich this season - three of them have been scored in the 89th minute or later, including his goal in their last match at Cardiff.
  • After a run of four away games without a goal in the Championship, North End have scored at least twice in each of their last four on the road, netting nine goals in total.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves15102327151232
2Cardiff1594221111031
3Sheff Utd1510052013730
4Bristol City157622415927
5Aston Villa157532113826
6Derby147432115625
7Leeds157262316723
8Middlesbrough156542013723
9Norwich156451418-422
10Preston155641916321
11Ipswich147072322121
12QPR155641918121
13Nottm Forest157082126-521
14Sheff Wed155551918120
15Brentford154742220219
16Fulham154741817119
17Millwall154561716117
18Hull154472726116
19Barnsley144462021-116
20Reading144371417-315
21Birmingham15339823-1512
22Sunderland151772030-1010
23Burton15249931-2210
24Bolton151591128-178
