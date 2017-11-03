Bristol City v Cardiff City

Neil Warnock's Cardiff did the double over Bristol City last season

Bristol City will be without suspended defender Bailey Wright for the visit of Cardiff, after he was found guilty of simulation during their win at Fulham.

Full-back Eros Pisano (hamstring) and centre-back Nathan Baker (knee) are both doubts for the in-form Robins.

Cardiff's Aron Gunnarsson and Kenneth Zohore face a battle to be fit, but Matt Connolly (ankle) could return.

Joe Bennett and Kadeem Harris have been ruled out for Saturday, and Jazz Richards remains a long-term absentee.

Former Bristol City playmaker Lee Tomlin could return to Ashton Gate for the first time since his summer move to Cardiff.

The match will come one day after Tomlin was sentenced for his part in a brawl outside a Leicester nightclub in January.

SAM's prediction Home win 40% Draw 27% Away win 33%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Bristol:

"It will be quite a tight game, if you look at the two teams' strengths and weaknesses. It is going to be cagey. Whether it'll be a 'spectacle', I'm not so sure.

"It will be a typical derby, full of passion. Sometimes these games change on a moment of brilliance and hopefully one of our players provides it.

"Credit has to go to Cardiff with what they've done, turning things around. It'll be a tough game for both teams."

Analysis

BBC Wales football correspondent Rob Phillips

This is the sort of game Neil Warnock relishes. Never mind the usual managerial cliche of keeping a cool head in the so-called Severnside derby.

Warnock is different, telling BBC Radio Wales: "In derbies, you can't say 'calm down'. You've got to feel the passion. Managers feel it, the fans get up."

Cardiff have not lost to any of the other sides in the current top eight this term, and Warnock did the double over the Robins last season. His reign started with a 2-1 home win over Bristol City with Tomlin netting for the visitors.

The fact that Tomlin moved to Cardiff in the summer adds another ingredient to a really tasty derby brew.

BBC Radio Bristol sports editor Richard Hoskin

Matches between Bristol City and Cardiff are games to look forward to. In my time at BBC Radio Bristol, Cardiff have had the upper hand - but on this occasion the game comes with even more added spice.

Bristol City have been in impressive form, and Lee Johnson will be looking to close the gap on their Severnside rivals towards the top of the table.

From his time as Crystal Palace boss, Warnock has enjoyed a rivalry with the red half of Bristol. And this weekend sees the return of Tomlin, who interestingly returned to Cardiff's starting line-up on Tuesday. He will be desperate to start again against his former club.

For Bristol City, it's a real test of their credentials - but on the evidence of their most recent victory at Fulham, they have every chance of beating Cardiff for the first time in five years.

Match facts