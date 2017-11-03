Championship
Bolton15:00Norwich
Venue: Macron Stadium

Bolton Wanderers v Norwich City

Nelson Oliveira
Nelson Oliveira has scored six goals in 12 appearances for Norwich this season
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 12:00-20:00 GMT

Bolton will check on the fitness of Andrew Taylor, Filipe Morais and Adam Le Fondre ahead of their game against Daniel Farke's Norwich on Saturday.

Taylor is struggling with a back issue, Morais has a stomach problem and Le Fondre has picked up a calf injury.

Norwich forward Nelson Oliveira remains a doubt due to a calf problem which saw him miss their defeat by Wolves.

Defender Christoph Zimmermann may start following illness after coming off the bench in the 2-0 defeat.

Match facts

  • Bolton have lost their last four league matches against Norwich, doing so in the 2011/12 and 2014/15 seasons.
  • The Canaries have won their last two league visits to Bolton - they had won just two of their previous 17 games there.
  • Sammy Ameobi has scored three goals in his last four league matches, as many as he managed in his previous 71 league games.
  • Norwich haven't won an away league match in November since beating Nottingham Forest in November 2008, a winless run of 15 matches (D6 L9).
  • Following a run of eight consecutive league defeats, Bolton are unbeaten in their last four - though the last three have ended level (W1).
  • The Canaries, who've won their last four away league games, haven't won five in a row since November 1988.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves15102327151232
2Cardiff1594221111031
3Sheff Utd1510052013730
4Bristol City157622415927
5Aston Villa157532113826
6Derby147432115625
7Leeds157262316723
8Middlesbrough156542013723
9Norwich156451418-422
10Preston155641916321
11Ipswich147072322121
12QPR155641918121
13Nottm Forest157082126-521
14Sheff Wed155551918120
15Brentford154742220219
16Fulham154741817119
17Millwall154561716117
18Hull154472726116
19Barnsley144462021-116
20Reading144371417-315
21Birmingham15339823-1512
22Sunderland151772030-1010
23Burton15249931-2210
24Bolton151591128-178
View full Championship table

