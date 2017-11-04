FA Cup - First Round
Shaw Lane Association12:30Mansfield
Venue: Sheerien Park, England

Shaw Lane Association v Mansfield Town

Follow live text commentary from 12:00 GMT

Line-ups

Shaw Lane Association

  • 1Stewart
  • 2Austin
  • 6Qualter
  • 5Lugsden
  • 3Serrant
  • 17Bennett
  • 8Harris
  • 7Byrne
  • 10Norris
  • 11Walker
  • 9Clayton

Substitutes

  • 4Lugsden
  • 12Abadaki
  • 13Jepson
  • 14Whitehouse
  • 15Reeves
  • 16Chilaka
  • 18Young

Mansfield

  • 1Logan
  • 10Anderson
  • 5Pearce
  • 6Diamond
  • 3Benning
  • 7MacDonald
  • 26Byrom
  • 8Mellis
  • 22Hamilton
  • 23Hemmings
  • 32Rose

Substitutes

  • 2Bennett
  • 4Digby
  • 11Atkinson
  • 12Olejnik
  • 15Spencer
  • 17Potter
  • 21Sterling-James
Referee:
Ben Toner

Match report to follow.

