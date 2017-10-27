Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Nice 0.
Paris Saint Germain v Nice
Line-ups
PSG
- 16Areola
- 32Dani Alves
- 2Thiago Silva
- 3Kimpembe
- 17Berchiche Izeta
- 6Verratti
- 25RabiotSubstituted forLo Celsoat 66'minutes
- 23Draxler
- 11Di María
- 9CavaniSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 85'minutes
- 29MbappeSubstituted forPastoreat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Trapp
- 5Marquinhos
- 7Lucas Moura
- 12Meunier
- 18Lo Celso
- 24Nkunku
- 27Pastore
Nice
- 40Benítez
- 4Santos da Silva Barbosa
- 31Dante
- 20Le Marchand
- 24Jallet
- 22Lusamba
- 21MendySubstituted forTamezeat 66'minutes
- 8Lees-MelouSubstituted forSaint-Maximinat 78'minutesSubstituted forat 85'minutes
- 15Burner
- 10Sneijder
- 9BalotelliSubstituted forPléaat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Souquet
- 5Tameze
- 7Saint-Maximin
- 14Pléa
- 18Walter
- 26Koziello
- 30Cardinale
- Referee:
- Tony Chapron
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Nice 0.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Marco Verratti tries a through ball, but Javier Pastore is caught offside.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Walter Benítez.
Attempt saved. Lucas Moura (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ángel Di María.
Corner, Nice. Conceded by Alphonse Areola.
Attempt saved. Alassane Pléa (Nice) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Arnaud Lusamba.
Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).
Alassane Pléa (Nice) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Javier Pastore.
Attempt saved. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Arnaud Lusamba.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Lucas Moura replaces Edinson Cavani.
Allan Saint-Maximin went off injured after Nice had used all subs.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Allan Saint-Maximin (Nice) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Giovani Lo Celso.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Javier Pastore replaces Kylian Mbappe.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Dante.
Substitution
Substitution, Nice. Allan Saint-Maximin replaces Pierre Lees-Melou.
Foul by Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain).
Adrien Tameze (Nice) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain).
Marlon Santos (Nice) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alassane Pléa (Nice).
Foul by Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain).
Arnaud Lusamba (Nice) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alassane Pléa (Nice).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Nice. Alassane Pléa replaces Mario Balotelli.
Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mario Balotelli (Nice).
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Kylian Mbappe tries a through ball, but Edinson Cavani is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Giovani Lo Celso replaces Adrien Rabiot.
Substitution
Substitution, Nice. Adrien Tameze replaces Nampalys Mendy.
Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice).