Aaron Mooy meets young fan who sent him £5 after Man Utd win
Huddersfield's Aaron Mooy says the boy who sent him £5 after the win over Manchester United is a "credit to his family" after the pair met this week.
Adam Bhana sent the money - which he found at the stadium - to Mooy after his man-of-the-match display last week.
The nine-year-old was invited to the club's training ground, where he met the Australian midfielder.
"It was great to receive such a fantastic letter, he clearly has fantastic values," Mooy said.
In a letter accompanying the money, Adam wrote that "Mooy can keep the money because he played very well and scored".
The young fan explained he had found the £5 note at the stadium and wanted manager David Wagner to pass it on to Mooy.
Adam's dad, Mo, told BBC Radio 5 live his son had initially wanted the money to boost manager Wagner's transfer budget.
Mooy, who scored the decisive second goal in the 2-1 win over United, added: "It was really great to finally meet him. Adam was a really nice lad and is a real credit to his family."
The money has been donated to the club's Town Foundation that helps children in the surrounding area.