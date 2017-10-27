Aaron Mooy meets young fan who sent him £5 after Man Utd win

Mooy
Aaron Mooy, left, with manager David Wagner following the victory over Manchester United.

Huddersfield's Aaron Mooy says the boy who sent him £5 after the win over Manchester United is a "credit to his family" after the pair met this week.

Adam Bhana sent the money - which he found at the stadium - to Mooy after his man-of-the-match display last week.

The nine-year-old was invited to the club's training ground, where he met the Australian midfielder.

"It was great to receive such a fantastic letter, he clearly has fantastic values," Mooy said.

In a letter accompanying the money, Adam wrote that "Mooy can keep the money because he played very well and scored".

The young fan explained he had found the £5 note at the stadium and wanted manager David Wagner to pass it on to Mooy.

Adam's dad, Mo, told BBC Radio 5 live his son had initially wanted the money to boost manager Wagner's transfer budget.

Mooy, who scored the decisive second goal in the 2-1 win over United, added: "It was really great to finally meet him. Adam was a really nice lad and is a real credit to his family."

The money has been donated to the club's Town Foundation that helps children in the surrounding area.

Letter
Huddersfield director Sean Jarvis put a picture of the letter on Twitter

