BBC Sport - Matthew Snoddy double secures Crues victory over struggling Mallards
Snoddy double secures Crues victory over Mallards
Matthew Snoddy's two goals earn Crusaders a 2-0 win over Ballinamallard which moves Stephen Baxter's side level on points with second-place Glenavon in the Premiership table.
The Crues are now five points behind leaders Coleraine, who host Glentoran on Saturday.
