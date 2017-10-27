BBC Sport - Matthew Snoddy double secures Crues victory over struggling Mallards

Snoddy double secures Crues victory over Mallards

Matthew Snoddy's two goals earn Crusaders a 2-0 win over Ballinamallard which moves Stephen Baxter's side level on points with second-place Glenavon in the Premiership table.

The Crues are now five points behind leaders Coleraine, who host Glentoran on Saturday.

