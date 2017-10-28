BBC Sport - Match of the Day: Huddersfield players serving up school breakfasts
Huddersfield players serving up school breakfasts
- From the section Football
Match of the Day's Ayo Akinwolere looks at how Premier League newcomers Huddersfield Town are keen to make the club a focal point of the community by helping school children get their most important meal of the day with free breakfasts.
Premier League in the community
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired